Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Avoid these streets as Trump wraps up L.A. visit

Some streets in downtown Los Angeles remain closed as President Trump attends a fundraising breakfast Sept. 18 before heading to San Diego.
Some streets in downtown Los Angeles remain closed as President Trump attends a fundraising breakfast Sept. 18 before heading to San Diego.
(KTLA)
By Alejandra Reyes-VelardeStaff Writer 
Sep. 18, 2019
7:17 AM
Share

Traffic jams brought by President Trump’s visit to Los Angeles may continue Wednesday morning as the president wraps up local fundraising events and heads to San Diego.

The president is expected to speak at a fundraising committee breakfast at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles at 8:50 a.m. About an hour later, he will make his way to Los Angeles International Airport, where he will depart at 10:15 a.m. for San Diego.

Once there, the president will participate in a roundtable event with supporters and speak at a fundraising committee lunch. He is scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa before traveling to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, wrapping up a two-day tour of the state.

Until Trump leaves Los Angeles, the LAPD is asking commuters to help avoid traffic jams by steering clear of these areas Wednesday between 9 and 11 a.m.:

Advertisement

  • Wilshire Boulevard between the 110 Freeway and Flower Street
  • Figueroa Street between 7th and 4th streets
  • Hill Street between Bernard and Alpine streets
  • College Street between Yale and Main streets
  • Spring Street between Alpine Street and Avenue 18

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Follow Us
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement