Avoid these streets as Trump wraps up L.A. visit

Traffic jams brought by President Trump’s visit to Los Angeles may continue Wednesday morning as the president wraps up local fundraising events and heads to San Diego.

The president is expected to speak at a fundraising committee breakfast at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles at 8:50 a.m. About an hour later, he will make his way to Los Angeles International Airport, where he will depart at 10:15 a.m. for San Diego.

Once there, the president will participate in a roundtable event with supporters and speak at a fundraising committee lunch. He is scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Otay Mesa before traveling to the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, wrapping up a two-day tour of the state.

Until Trump leaves Los Angeles, the LAPD is asking commuters to help avoid traffic jams by steering clear of these areas Wednesday between 9 and 11 a.m.:

Wilshire Boulevard between the 110 Freeway and Flower Street

Figueroa Street between 7th and 4th streets

Hill Street between Bernard and Alpine streets

College Street between Yale and Main streets

Spring Street between Alpine Street and Avenue 18