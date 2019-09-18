Two people killed, two wounded in Wilmington shooting

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Wilmington.

About 3:15 p.m., a gunman approached a group of people gathered near the 800 block of Bay View Avenue and started shooting.

One woman died at the scene, and a man died after he was taken to a hospital, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department. Two other women were grazed by bullets, and one of them was taken to a hospital, where she’s in stable condition, Lopez said. No ages were available, Lopez said.

He said preliminary information shows the shooting was possibly gang-related.

Over the last year, five other people have been shot and killed in Wilmington, including two attacked near where Wednesday’s shooting occurred, according to The Times’ Homicide Report.

Jose Guadalupe Vera, 18, was shot and killed June 16 about three blocks from the scene of Wednesday’s shooting.

Vera was standing outside about 4:15 a.m. near West Anaheim Street and Island Avenue, according to Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner’s records. He was talking on a cellphone when a car, believed to be a silver compact sedan, passed him, parked nearby, and a passenger got out and started shooting, authorities said.

Othon Arciniega, 21, was fatally shot March 8 about a third of a mile from Wednesday’s shooting location.

Arciniega was walking near the 600 block of North Lagoon Avenue when multiple people approached him and began shooting.

Authorities say the assailants fled in a white sedan.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s shooting is asked to contact the LAPD Harbor Community Police Station at (310) 726-7700.

Times staff writer Nicole Santa Cruz contributed to this report.