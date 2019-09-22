Man shot and killed late Saturday outside Tarzana home

A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night outside a Tarzana home, according to police.

Police said the man and his friend were sitting in a vehicle, parked in a driveway on the 18200 block of Sugarman Street, around 10:40 p.m. when two men ordered him out at gunpoint.

One of the suspects shot at the man while he was still sitting in the vehicle, then fled, according to Los Angeles police public information officer Drake Madison. The man and his friend were also robbed during the incident, City News Service reported.

The 24-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died from the gunshot wound. Madison said there was no further information immediately available about the two suspects and how they fled.

CBS Los Angeles reported that the Tarzana home was being rented out on Airbnb. The owner told the news station that the home had been booked by a group of people who were visiting town for a birthday.