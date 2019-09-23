Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Missing Marine found unharmed in Texas over the weekend is bound for Camp Pendleton brig

This photo released by Stacy Wallace shows her son, Job Wallace, in Oceanside. Lance Cpl. Wallace, who was believed to have left Arizona for California’s Camp Pendleton but never arrived, has been found unharmed in Texas.
The Marines have not announced any charges against Lance Cpl. Job Wallace, reported missing after visiting Arizona on leave

By Andrew Dyer
Sep. 23, 2019
8:18 PM
CAMP PENDLETON — 

A Camp Pendleton Marine found and apprehended at a Texas rest area late Saturday is on his way back to California where he will be confined in the base brig, a Marine spokesman said Monday.

Lance Cpl. Job Wallace, 20, was due back at his unit — 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines — on Sept. 17. He had been on leave in his home state of Arizona.

He was found four days later at a rest stop southeast of Dallas and taken into custody by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

In an email statement Monday, 1st Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, a spokesman for the 1st Marine Division, said Wallace was on his way back to Camp Pendleton, “where he will be placed in confinement in the Camp Pendleton brig, pending adjudication of his case. The matter is currently under investigation and there are no charges to announce at this time.”

On Saturday, the news outlet the Young Turks published a leaked FBI report that said Wallace was in possession of military firearms and might have been seeking to “get rid of child traffickers at the border.”

Edinburgh declined to comment on the FBI report or the Young Turks story.

Andrew Dyer
Andrew Dyer covers the military and veterans issues for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, he joined the Navy in 2001 and served for 10 years. After leaving the Navy, he enrolled at Southwestern College in Chula Vista to study journalism. He transferred to San Diego State where he worked as opinion editor and editor-in-chief of the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Aztec. Before joining the U-T, he covered the craft beer industry for San Diego CityBeat. 
