L.A. County supervisors move to freeze Sheriff’s Department funding

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and senior county officials appear close to taking the extraordinary step of freezing portions of the Sheriff’s Department budget in an effort to rein in excessive spending.

The board is expected to vote next week on requiring Sheriff Alex Villanueva to agree to a spending “mitigation plan” aimed at reducing the department’s $63-million deficit, according to the proposal posted online Wednesday night.

The effort, led by Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis, demands that the department consent to a “payment plan” to repay the county for its excess spending — and to agree to establish controls to prevent future deficits.

It also expects the department to do so without reducing the numbers of uniformed deputies assigned to public safety in the county’s unincorporated areas and in dozens of region cities that pay for policing services.

“The Sheriff’s Department has a constitutional responsibility to provide public safety,” according to the motion. “However, that responsibility must be discharged under the same budgetary guidelines that apply to its sister county departments, many of whom are also mandated by law to provide various critical services.”

The motion adds: “This is true regardless of whether the department head is elected by L.A. County voters or appointed by the Board of Supervisors.”

That statement in the motion is perhaps an acknowledgment of the board’s ongoing feud with Villanueva — who was elected by county voters last fall — over staffing decisions at the department.

In August, a judge overturned Sheriff Villanueva’s controversial decision to reinstate a deputy who had been fired for violating department policies on domestic violence and lying — a dispute that sparked a rare legal battle with the supervisors.

The supervisors took the highly unusual step of suing the independently elected sheriff and his department in March, saying Villanueva’s rehiring of the deputy was unlawful because it stemmed from a legal settlement that was not signed by the county’s attorneys and was not approved by the county’s personnel director.

The Times reported on the rehiring in January.

Villanueva dismissed the supervisors’ latest effort as “political grandstanding.”

“We’re doing everything that’s fiscally possible to within our budget to live within our means,” he said. “But there are things — structural deficits — that are out of our control.”

Villanueva said he inherited 900 vacancies among his uniformed personnel, deputies and sergeants, and filling those shifts with overtime spending has contributed to his budget overages.

“There’s nothing that we’re doing in our budget that’s extravagant or extraordinary,” he said.