Seventh-grader hospitalized, ninth-grader arrested after fight at Corona del Mar High

A seventh-grader was hospitalized and a ninth-grader was arrested following a fight on the campus of Corona del Mar High School, officials said Friday.

The fight happened after school Thursday, said Annette Franco, spokeswoman for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

“One student was taken to a hospital and we remain in contact with the parents,” Franco said. “The other student was arrested. The district is working with site administrators to determine disciplinary action.”

Franco added that school officials respond “as quickly as possible to any issues on our campuses.”

The hospitalized student’s mother told KCBS-TV Channel 2 that her son suffered head fractures and that he didn’t know the other student or what provoked the fight.

The other boy involved, who is 14, was arrested on suspicion of battery with intent to cause great bodily harm, according to Heather Rangel, spokeswoman for the Newport Beach Police Department.

“As both males are juveniles, no further information will be released,” Rangel said.

