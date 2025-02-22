Prep roundup: Corona High’s Seth Hernandez strikes out seven in season debut

Seth Hernandez of Corona began his 2025 season striking out seven in three innings against Los Osos.

There were two food trucks, spotless jerseys, polished cleats and so many cameras on the field and in the stands for the season opener Saturday at Corona High that anyone who wasn’t taking a photo looked out of place.

There were more than two dozen professional scouts who showed up to watch a Panthers team with potentially three first-round draft picks for this summer. Certainly the player that had radar guns pointed at him for every pitch was Seth Hernandez, who struck out seven in three innings during a 2-0 victory over Los Osos. His fastball was at 97 mph or 98 mph depending on the device.

97 mph fastball from Seth Hernandez pic.twitter.com/rIJZ7HHWWE — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 22, 2025

The expectations are so high for defending Southern Section Division 1 champion Corona that scoring a mere two runs might be considered a disappointment. Give credit to Los Osos junior pitcher Gavin Loeb-Keene, who struck out four and walked none over five innings.

Joshua Sur had an RBI single for Corona and finished with two hits. Hernandez gave up two lightly hit singles in the first inning, then became dominant by using a slider and curveball. He started to smile, which is the best indication of a player having fun while so many people are focused on his talented arm.

2 2/3 innings for Seth Hernandez. Seven strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/hlZ72e1RmP — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 22, 2025

Vista Murrieta 9, Banning 3: The Broncos (3-0) received three hits from Gavin Kramer.

Royal 9, Canyon 0: Dean Barkman struck out 10 over five innings and gave up one hit.

San Fernando 5, Burroughs 4: The Tigers won in the eighth inning. Mario Miranda and Alex Torres each had two hits.

Arcadia 8, Bishop Amat 4: Home runs from Avery Truesdale and Tyler Brereton powered the Apaches to victory.

Edison 7, St. Mary’s 0: Hayden Cato had a two-run single and Grady Fischer contributed a two-run double for Edison.

Village Christian 9, Glendale 0: Nick Garcia struck out nine in four innings and also had three hits for Village Christian. Joseph Tapia had two hits for Glendale.

Softball

Granada Hills 9, Villa Park 6: Lainey Brown had three hits, including a home run, and four RBIs, for Granada Hills.

Hart 1, Louisville 0: Freshman Hannah Cook struck out eight for Hart and Bella Marquez homered.