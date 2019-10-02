Man wearing Russian ‘MAGA’ hat beaten in Hermosa Beach restaurant; suspect arrested

A 32-year-old man suspected of attacking a customer wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat inside a Hermosa Beach restaurant last month before stealing the cap was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Authorities said David Delgado of Winnetka approached the man in the restroom at Tower 12 on Sept. 2 and questioned him about the meaning of his hat. The white writing on the man’s red cap was in Russian, but translated to President Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan, Hermosa Beach Police Sgt. Robert Higgins said.

At that point, Delgado repeatedly punched the man in the face, causing him to fall to the ground, police said. He continued striking the man before grabbing his hat and fleeing the restaurant, Higgins said.

Authorities were able to identify Delgado using “investigative resources” and surveillance footage from the restaurant, Higgins said.

Advertisement

Delgado was taken into custody early Tuesday at his home on suspicion of robbery and battery with serious injury. He is being held at the Hermosa Beach jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to jail records.