Police find loaded gun at school weeks after another weapon was carried near separate campus

Los Angeles School Police officers have taken two people into custody in a little over two weeks after authorities said they were carrying loaded weapons on or near separate campuses.

The latest incident occurred Wednesday, when a loaded gun was found inside a backpack during a random metal detection search at Crenshaw High School.

Neither police nor school officials were immediately available to confirm whether the bag where the gun was found belonged to a student.

After police discovered the weapon, the suspect fled, authorities said. Officers and a K-9 unit searched the person’s residence and a nearby abandoned property where the suspect was said to have been hiding.

A resident then told officers the suspect wanted to surrender.

“An arrangement was made between LASPD and the citizen for the subject to surrender at the local police station. The subject was safely taken into custody and arrested for possession of a stolen firearm.”

The incident comes less than a month after a student was arrested near the campus of Cesar E. Chavez Learning Academies in San Fernando with a loaded .45-caliber handgun.

An L.A. School Police officer conducting a safe school passage patrol on Sept. 13 stopped two boys who appeared to be holding an open alcoholic beverage. One of the boys admitted to having a gun in addition to narcotics.

School police were not immediately available to comment further on either arrest.