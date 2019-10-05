Transformer explodes at Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach

A transformer exploded Saturday night at the Old World Village’s Oktoberfest celebration in Huntington Beach, prompting a large emergency response, authorities said.

A call came in after 8 p.m. about a transformer explosion at the festival, said Jeff Lopez, spokesman for the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

A video posted on social media showed a large fireball erupting from a power pole at the site in the 7500 block of Center Avenue.

Several emergency responders rushed to the scene. Fire personnel and several patrons suffered injuries in the blast, a Fire Department dispatcher told City News Service.

Huntington Beach Octoberfest 2nd of 3 explosions pic.twitter.com/YbWdR1670O — Kyle (@kylen1972) October 6, 2019