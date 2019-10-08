California fire danger spikes with most powerful winds of the season

Fire weather is returning to California this week, prompting warnings and preparation.

October traditionally brings dangerous fire conditions, with winds and hot temperatures. Officials said Northern California — which has been devastated with two straight years of destructive fires — could see the strongest winds of the season, prompting the state’s largest utility on Monday to announce it is considering a public safety power shut-off for 29 counties.

On Tuesday, Southern California Edison announced it too was considering preventive power outages to more than 100,000 customers in an effort to avoid the ignition of wildfires by electrical equipment.

Here is the what to expect this week:

Advertisement

Southern California fire danger

Gusty #SantaAnaWinds are expected late Wed night-Fri eve over LA/Ventura counties, bringing the potential for critical fire weather danger. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect from 3am Thu to 8pm Fri for most of LA/VTA counties. #SoCal #CAwx #BePrepared pic.twitter.com/MbjhEDP3GV — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 7, 2019

Upcoming Santa Ana's will cause humidity to plummet Thu-Fri, bringing single digit RH to all but the immediate coast.



Overnight Thu, RH will peak at ~10-20% in many inland areas. Winds & the poor RH recovery could sustain rapid fire growth if ignition occurs. 🔥



Be prepared! pic.twitter.com/BLFTMiCmsT — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 8, 2019

Santa Ana winds, possibly strong, are expected to develop in the mountains before sunrise Thursday. The winds are expected to be widespread and peak Thursday before weakening slightly Friday and then diminishing Saturday.

The region could see a rapid onset of Santa Anas in the valleys and along the coasts, with northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph; in the foothills and mountains, winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 70 mph are expected.

Advertisement

Temperatures could reach into the 80s, and the humidity is expected to fall rapidly by Thursday afternoon, which means grasses and brush will be dry and quicker to burn.

Southern California Edison says it is considering power cuts, in advance of the winds, to more than 106,000 customers in parts of eight counties.

The largest numbers of potentially affected utility customers are in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties. Also under consideration are areas in Ventura County and portions of Kern, Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties.

Northern California fire danger

The Fire Weather Watch in effect late Tuesday night - Thursday has been expanded to include much of the northern San Joaquin Valley.



This is forecast to be the strongest wind event of the season so far. Now is the time to prepare. #CAfire #CAwx pic.twitter.com/xeAAyzuI5C — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 8, 2019

Wind Advisory in effect from 6 am Wednesday to 3 pm Thursday for the North and East Bay Hills. Strong and gusty north to northeast winds expected, with strongest winds on Wednesday night. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IbiUrjvTC0 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 8, 2019

Windy conditions are expected to begin Tuesday night and continue for days in the northern portion of the state.

The National Weather Service was forecasting “the strongest wind event of the season so far. Now is the time to prepare.”

Citing the potential for extremely dry air and steady winds of up to 30 mph, with gusts that experts said could be twice as strong, Pacific Gas & Electric announced it was considering a public safety power shut-off for 29 counties from Wednesday morning to Thursday afternoon.