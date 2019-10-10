Numerous homes destroyed as fire sweeps into Calimesa; winds fuel other blazes

A fast-moving fire fueled by powerful winds swept into a mobile home community in Calimesa on Thursday, burning numerous structures as firefighters desperately tried to save homes.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in parts of the city and an evacuation center was established at the Calimesa Senior Center. The fire had burned more than 200 acres off Sandalwood Drive.

It was one of several fires burning in the Inland Empire amid dangerous red flag conditions.

Santa Ana winds gusting up to 55 mph in the valleys and up to 70 mph in the mountains along with low humidity prompted the National Weather Service on Thursday to issue a red flag warning for large swaths of the Southland.

Forecasters say strong winds are expected in Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties through Friday afternoon. Humidity will range from 3% to 10%.

The Reche fire off Reche Canyon Road had grown to 200 acres and was 0% contained. (ONSCENE.TV)

In a separate wind-driven fire in Fontana, two homes were damaged.

A Moreno Valley blaze off Reche Canyon Road had burned more than 100 acres.



Another fire was burning near the 210-15 interchange in Fontana.