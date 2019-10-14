Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Fatal crash closes section of 101 Freeway in Encino

Traffic backs up along the eastbound 101 Freeway following a fatal crash.
(KTLA)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Oct. 14, 2019
6:58 AM
A fatal crash prompted authorities to shut down the eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway in Encino early Monday.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported about 3:40 a.m. near Balboa Boulevard. Authorities pronounced one person dead at the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is being directed off the freeway at White Oak Avenue as authorities investigate what caused the car to crash. Video from the scene shows traffic backing up for miles ahead of rush hour.

It is not clear when the section of the freeway will reopen.

