Political activist Ed Buck is arraigned on charges of providing drugs that led to two deaths. Families of the alleged victims spoke after the hearing.
Ed Buck was indicted Wednesday in connection with a second overdose death at his West Hollywood home.
Wealthy Democratic donor Ed Buck has been under scrutiny ever since a young man died of a drug overdose in his home in 2017. But despite ample evidence of drug activity and dangerous behavior at Buck’s West Hollywood apartment, local authorities did not lob criminal charges at him until last week.
LaTisha Nixon, the mother of Gemmel Moore, who died in 2017 in the West Hollywood apartment of Ed Buck, said she has been treated poorly by county investigators.
The man who Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey said “gave us the break we needed” in the Ed Buck case is without a home and has an uncertain future.
Ed Buck, the Democratic donor who was recently accused of running a drug house in West Hollywood where two men have died, faces a federal criminal case in connection with one of the overdoses.
Two fatal overdoses in Democratic donor Ed Buck’s home gave rise to a movement that sought to hold him accountable and uphold the value of gay black lives.
Buck was charged with one count each of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Buck is accused of injecting the victim with methamphetamine on Sept. 11.
The second man to die in the West Hollywood home of Democratic donor and activist Ed Buck was unresponsive for at least 15 minutes before anyone called 911, according to the man’s autopsy report.
The mother of a gay black man who died in the West Hollywood home of Ed Buck has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the longtime Democratic donor, alleging he was a drug dealer who injected her son with a fatal dose of crystal methamphetamine.
In 2010, then-California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman was holding a political rally at a Hollywood hotel when from the front row a man started heckling her.
In February, a month before his 55th birthday, Timothy Dean took the plunge into a rooftop pool in West Hollywood.
The attorney for Ed Buck, the longtime Democratic donor whose West Hollywood home has been the scene of two black men’s deaths since 2017, said Friday that critics have unfairly used race to blame his client for the deaths.
After the body of a black man was found in longtime Democratic donor Ed Buck’s West Hollywood apartment this week, U.S.
Residents of a two-story Laurel Avenue apartment complex in West Hollywood stood on the building’s front porch as dozens of protesters shouted at them.
A man’s body was found early Monday in the West Hollywood home of prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck, authorities said.
Prosecutors have declined to file charges against prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck in connection with the fatal overdose last summer of a 26-year-old man at Buck’s West Hollywood home, citing insufficient evidence, according to court records.
The West Hollywood apartment of a prominent Democratic donor where a 26-year-old man was found dead of an overdose this summer was littered with drug paraphernalia, according to the man’s autopsy report.
A lawyer for a wealthy Democratic donor who has become the subject of an investigation into a drug death claims that a West Hollywood official has launched a “character attack” on his client and should be investigated for ethics violations.
After Gemmel Moore was found dead of a drug overdose in the West Hollywood home of prominent Democratic fundraiser Ed Buck, the contrasts between the two men immediately jumped out to Moore’s family.
The family and friends of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore, who died in the West Hollywood home of a prominent Democratic donor, called this weekend for authorities to do a thorough investigation into his death.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives are searching for people who spent time with prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal overdose of a 26-year-old man at his West Hollywood home, two law enforcement officials with knowledge of the case said Tuesday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal drug overdose of a 26-year-old man at the West Hollywood home of prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck.