CSU Chancellor Timothy P. White, who aimed for ambitious reforms, announces retirement

California State University Chancellor Timothy P. White, who undertook ambitious reforms to improve student achievement but was criticized at times for budget and policy decisions at the nation’s largest public university system, announced Tuesday that he will retire next year.

White, 70, who became chancellor in 2012, said “the CSU is strong and stable” and that his June 30 departure is the right time to step down.

The 23-campus system educating 484,000 students “has a remarkable set of vice chancellors and campus presidents, many of which are new. It has a full board which is engaged and consequential.... We’re in a better place financially than we’ve ever been,” White said.

“I think it’s in California State University’s best interest to change this position now,” he added.

His announcement follows that of UC President Janet Napolitano, who plans to resign in August. The two university systems will undertake parallel searches for new leaders over the next several months.

“Chancellor White has helped guide the CSU through a period of restoration and ensured that the state’s renewed investment in the university is repaid by creating opportunity for more students and preparing more graduates for California’s workforce to help power our economy,” Adam Day, chairman of the Cal State Board of Trustees, said in a statement.

During White’s tenure, the Cal State system’s general fund allocation from the state grew from $2.3 billion to $3.6 billion, and student enrollment increased from 436,000 to more than 480,000, according to the chancellor’s office. White said he intentionally cultivated stronger relationships with the state Legislature and Govs. Jerry Brown and Gavin Newsom to make that possible.

In interviews, Board of Trustees meetings and public forums, White has repeatedly cited a “relentless focus” on student achievement as his guiding principle. It was during his tenure that the Cal State system developed its signature Graduation Initiative to boost graduation rates for first-time and transfer students. The initiative also seeks to eliminate differences in degree completion among black, Latino and low-income students by 2025.

Graduation rates and the number of bachelor’s degrees awarded are at all-time highs this year, though progress across campuses and by race and income is uneven.

White also initiated several controversial policy changes by executive order. In 2017 he revised the general education requirements across all 23 campuses to make them uniform. The move spurred protests by faculty and students at Cal State Northridge, who said the change would undermine ethnic studies and other courses about diversity that were a requirement at its campus. CSUN was given an extra year to come into compliance.

White also directed the university to revamp how it assessed incoming students and to eliminate remedial education, sparking criticism that he did not adequately consult faculty and that the changes would harm low-income and black and Latino students.

“There was plenty of consultation,” White said Monday. “When there’s lives and careers and cost for students at stake you can’t go year in, year out and deliberate.... Now students are performing at a higher level.”

Initial results of that policy change showed a dramatic increase in the number of first-year students successfully completing college-level math for credit, with low-income and black and Latino students disproportionately benefiting.

The Board of Trustees is debating a similarly controversial policy to require an additional year of “quantitative reasoning” coursework for incoming freshmen.

White is leaving the university at a time when college affordability, students’ basic needs and questions of equity remain particularly pressing.

During his tenure, White spearheaded an initiative to study and address food and housing insecurity among students. The study found that roughly 1 in 10 Cal State students were homeless, and 1 in 5 lacked sufficient access to food. Each campus now operates a food pantry or food distribution program, and a majority provide emergency housing.

Increasing diversity among campus leadership was also a top priority for White. When he began as chancellor, only three of the system’s 23 campuses were led by women — today 12 are.

Budget woes dogged White at times. He narrowly averted a massive strike in 2016 over faculty compensation. In 2017, he was criticized for approving salary increases for top executives and for raising tuition by 5%, about $270 for in-state students, after a six-year freeze.

White said he undertook the tuition increase reluctantly but that “every one of those dollars” was invested in expanded course offerings as part of the graduation initiative.

White, an immigrant from Argentina who was the first in his family to go to college and who attended all three of California’s public higher education systems, said he feels a personal connection to the Cal State system.

“When I was a college kid at Fresno in the ‘60s, I was on food stamps and county-assisted housing. And then to go on and have a research career at universities around the country, to be on the faculty … and get into administration … I feel blessed and honored and quite moved by those opportunities that California provided me,” White said. “And it really motivates me because I see myself in our students today. Their facts may be different, but their stories are the same.”