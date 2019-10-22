Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

1 injured in shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, police say

la-mapmaker-shooting-at-ridgway-high-school10-22-2019-09-37-59.jpg
A shooting was reported at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa on Tuesday.
(Los Angeles Times )
By Hannah Fry
Colleen ShalbyAlejandra Reyes-Velarde
Oct. 22, 2019
9:32 AM
Share

At least one person was injured when an assailant opened fire at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa on Tuesday morning, police said.

Santa Rosa police received a call shortly before 9 a.m. about a shooting that occurred on or near the campus at 325 Ridgway Ave. The Police Department’s SWAT team responded and authorities are searching for the assailant, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner

It is not clear if the injured male is a student or an adult. It is also not clear whether he or the suspect knew each other, Gloeckner said.

Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa High School, Santa Rosa Junior College are currently on lockdown.

Advertisement

About 30 people inside St. Luke Lutheran Church and school, located steps from Ridgway, are sheltering in place as a precaution, said Paulina Crowell, an administrator at the church.

Santa Rosa is in Sonoma County and about 55 miles north of San Francisco.

“We have absolutely no idea what’s going on,” she said."We just heard sirens. families have been texting saying the high school and JC are on lockdown.”

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
Colleen Shalby
Follow Us
Colleen Shalby is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. She’s a graduate of George Washington University and a native of Southern California.
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Follow Us
Alejandra Reyes-Velarde is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement