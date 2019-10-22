1 injured in shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, police say

At least one person was injured when an assailant opened fire at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa on Tuesday morning, police said.

Santa Rosa police received a call shortly before 9 a.m. about a shooting that occurred on or near the campus at 325 Ridgway Ave. The Police Department’s SWAT team responded and authorities are searching for the assailant, said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner

It is not clear if the injured male is a student or an adult. It is also not clear whether he or the suspect knew each other, Gloeckner said.

Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa High School, Santa Rosa Junior College are currently on lockdown.

About 30 people inside St. Luke Lutheran Church and school, located steps from Ridgway, are sheltering in place as a precaution, said Paulina Crowell, an administrator at the church.

Santa Rosa is in Sonoma County and about 55 miles north of San Francisco.

“We have absolutely no idea what’s going on,” she said."We just heard sirens. families have been texting saying the high school and JC are on lockdown.”