California

Santa Clarita Valley fire: Evacuation zones, road closures, shelters and location

Tick fire burns in the Santa Clarita area
The Tick fire burns in the Santa Clarita area.
(KTLA)
By Alex Wigglesworth
Jaclyn CosgroveDakota Smith
Oct. 24, 2019
4:32 PM
The Tick fire is burning out of control near Santa Clarita, burning homes and forcing evacuation orders.

Here is what we know:

LOCATION

The fire was moving downhill, parallel to the 14 Freeway and Sierra Highway into Mint Canyon, Canyon Country and Agua Dulce.

EVACUATIONS

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for homes between Soledad Canyon Road and Shadow Pines Boulevard along the 14 Freeway.

Also under evacuation order: south of Vasquez Canyon Road, north and east of Plum Canyon Road, north and east of Whites Canyon Road, and north of Soledad Canyon Road.

Officials warned that the fire was “outpacing the evacuation efforts.”

SHELTER

The Red Cross is setting up an evacuation center at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita.

ROAD CLOSURES

All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed at Hasley Canyon because of the fire, the California Highway Patrol said.

Numerous roads in the area were also closed, including Sierra Highway.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
Jaclyn Cosgrove
Jaclyn Cosgrove is a Metro reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as the health reporter at the Oklahoman. She was selected for a 2015-16 Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism. For her fellowship project, she explored the barriers that low-income, uninsured people with mental illnesses face in finding treatment. Cosgrove is originally from Arpelar, Okla., and graduated from Oklahoma State University. Send her tips privately on Signal at (213) 222-6625.
Dakota Smith
Dakota Smith covers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.
