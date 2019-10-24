Santa Clarita Valley fire: Evacuation zones, road closures, shelters and location

The Tick fire is burning out of control near Santa Clarita, burning homes and forcing evacuation orders.

Here is what we know:

LOCATION

The fire was moving downhill, parallel to the 14 Freeway and Sierra Highway into Mint Canyon, Canyon Country and Agua Dulce.

Advertisement

EVACUATIONS

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for homes between Soledad Canyon Road and Shadow Pines Boulevard along the 14 Freeway.

Also under evacuation order: south of Vasquez Canyon Road, north and east of Plum Canyon Road, north and east of Whites Canyon Road, and north of Soledad Canyon Road.

Officials warned that the fire was “outpacing the evacuation efforts.”

Advertisement

SHELTER

The Red Cross is setting up an evacuation center at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita.

ROAD CLOSURES

All northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway were closed at Hasley Canyon because of the fire, the California Highway Patrol said.

Numerous roads in the area were also closed, including Sierra Highway.