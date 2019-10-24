Fast-moving Old Water fire in San Bernardino threatens homes, forces evacuations

A fast-moving brush fire that broke out early Thursday along Highway 18 in San Bernardino has burned at least 75 acres, closed roads and prompted mandatory evacuations.

The Old Water fire, which began just after 2 a.m., is burning near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials. Around 4 a.m. officials said the fire was moving south and to the northeast in the Coldwater Canyon area and “had potential for large growth” as Santa Ana winds intensify through the day.

Mandatory evacuations are underway for roughly 80 homes in a section of north San Bernardino near Mariposa Drive, Davids Way and Arrowhead Road, officials said.

Voluntary evacuations are in place in the city of San Bernardino for all homes north of Foothill Drive between Del Rosa Avenue and Manzanita Drive.

The blaze has forced the closure of Highway 18 between 40th Street in San Bernardino and Highway 138 in Crestline. It was not immediately known how the fire started, and officials say the cause is under investigation.

Forecasts of strong Santa Ana winds, temperatures in the 90-degree range and low humidity prompted the National Weather Service to issue red flag warnings through 5 p.m. Friday for much of Southern California, including San Bernardino.

Firefighters on the scene of the Old Water fire that broke out early Thursday along Highway 18 in San Bernardino. (OnScene.TV)

Wind speeds between 25 and 30 mph are expected for much of the region, with gusts up to 55 mph and isolated gusts up to 75 mph below passes and canyons. Winds are expected to strengthen through the morning in the fire area, creating a challenging situation for firefighters, before tapering off into early Friday, according to the weather service.



The strong wind warnings also prompted Cal State San Bernardino to cancel classes at the campus on Thursday.

The Old Water fire comes at the same time as the Kincade fire, which has spread rapidly in Sonoma County overnight, charring an estimated 10,000 acres and forcing residents east of Geyserville from their homes.