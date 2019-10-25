Investigators seek cause of fire in Sepulveda basin

A fire that broke out Thursday in the Sepulveda Basin is now 80% contained after burning 60 acres.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said no structures were damaged. Some roads were closed in the area.

First responders have asked several homeless people to leave the park area, as many were in the area where the fire is actively burning, said Capt. Branden Silverman, a LAFD public information officer.

The fire spent a huge smoke plume into the sky and caused road closures around the San Fernando Valley recreation area.