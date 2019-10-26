Red flag warnings expand, with Santa Anas returning late Sunday to Southern California

The strength of the offshore wind event in California this weekend could be on a par with the event that caused the devastating fires in the north Bay Area and wine country in 2017, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds are expected to gust from 55 to 75 mph over the highest peaks in Northern California, with some of the strongest winds in North Bay Mountains.

Red flag warnings that already covered a large swath of Northern California have been expanded southward, and red flag warnings will be issued for much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Sunday night into Monday, the Weather Service said.

A large, cold upper-level trough of low pressure will dip into Utah on Sunday, then move eastward on Monday. This will dump cold air into the Great Basin, launching Santa Ana winds focused on Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Before arrival of the winds, temperatures in Southern California will dip dramatically. Readings will go from 10 to 15 degrees above normal on Saturday to 5 to 10 degrees below normal on Sunday.

Winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in L.A. and Ventura counties Sunday night and Monday morning.

After rebounding with onshore flow into early Sunday, relative humidity is expected to plummet rapidly on Sunday night, and go as low as 5% to 10% on Monday.

Fires will spread rapidly after ignition with wind-borne embers and extreme fire behavior.

Another round of Santa Ana winds is possible on Wednesday and Thursday, and this round could be the strongest Southern Californians have seen so far this season.