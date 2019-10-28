How you can prepare for wildfires

The best way to get through a wildfire safely is to prepare for it before it happens.

It’s a good idea to put aside supplies, make plans with loved ones and think through arrangements for pets even if there’s no emergency threatening you.

“People underestimate how long it will take them to get what they need,” so it’s crucial to prepare ahead of time, said Michele Steinberg, wildfire division manager at the National Fire Protection Assn.

Her nonprofit encourages people to “think through disasters so that they don’t have to live through disasters,” she said. When trying to narrow down what you need, she said, “ask yourself: What would I take if I only had 10 minutes to get out of my house?” Making that decision in advance can cut down on chaos and save time when an emergency does strike.

Advertisement

Here are steps you can take to prepare for a wildfire in your area, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and other experts.