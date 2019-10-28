A note to readers: The Times’ Getty fire coverage is free today

1/9
The Getty fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center and spread to the south and west, threatening thousands of homes in Brentwood and other Westside hillside communities. (KTLA)
Firefighters work the Getty fire as it burns homes along Tigertail Rd. in the Brentwood Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work heavy brush along Sepulveda Blvd. in the Sepulveda Pass as the Getty fire burns in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters head out for brush work along Sepulveda Blvd. in the Sepulveda Pass as the Getty fire as it burns in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters work in heavy brush along Sepulveda Blvd. in the Sepulveda Pass as the Getty fire burns in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters try to save a home on Tigertail Road during the Getty fire in Los Angeles on Monday morning. (Christian Monterrosa/Associated Press)
A man walks past a burning home during the Getty fire in Los Angeles on Monday morning. (Christian Monterrosa/Associated Press)
A firefighter watches flames approach the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood during the Getty fire on Monday morning. (Christian Monterrosa/Associated Press)
Firefighters try to save a home from the Getty fire on Tigertail Road in Los Angeles on Monday morning. (Christian Monterrosa/Associated Press)
A growing brush fire is threatening thousands of homes in Brentwood and other Westside hillside communities, burning several structures and prompting widespread evacuations early Monday.
The Los Angeles Times is offering coverage of the Getty fire for free today to provide the broadest possible access to information.
Elsewhere, several fires are burning across California, including the Kincade fire, which has lead to 200,000 people being evacuated from their homes and left more than 2 million people without power.
A brush fire that broke out near the Getty Center has burned several homes and was threatening thousands more in Brentwood and other Westside hillside communities.
