A note to readers: The Times’ Getty fire coverage is free today

A growing brush fire is threatening thousands of homes in Brentwood and other Westside hillside communities, burning several structures and prompting widespread evacuations early Monday.

Elsewhere, several fires are burning across California, including the Kincade fire, which has lead to 200,000 people being evacuated from their homes and left more than 2 million people without power.