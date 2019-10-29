101 Freeway closed in Hollywood as man threatens to jump from overpass

Both directions of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood were blocked early Tuesday while authorities tried to talk to a man who was threatening to jump from an overpass onto the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol closed the northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway at Hollywood Boulevard about 11:45 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a person threatening to jump. The freeway remained closed into the early-morning rush hour.

Motorists driving north were being directed off the freeway at Hollywood Boulevard, while southbound drivers were being diverted off at Sunset Boulevard, according to the CHP.

It was not clear when the freeway would reopen.

Advertisement

City News Service contributed to this report