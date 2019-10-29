Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

101 Freeway closed in Hollywood as man threatens to jump from overpass

Untitled.jpg
The 101 was closed in both directions early Tuesday.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Oct. 29, 2019
7:09 AM
Share

Both directions of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood were blocked early Tuesday while authorities tried to talk to a man who was threatening to jump from an overpass onto the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol closed the northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway at Hollywood Boulevard about 11:45 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of a person threatening to jump. The freeway remained closed into the early-morning rush hour.

Motorists driving north were being directed off the freeway at Hollywood Boulevard, while southbound drivers were being diverted off at Sunset Boulevard, according to the CHP.

It was not clear when the freeway would reopen.

Advertisement

City News Service contributed to this report

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Hannah Fry
Follow Us
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement