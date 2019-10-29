Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Authorities identify second woman who died when Calimesa fire tore through mobile home park

469648-ME-1018-sandalwood-fire-01-CMC.jpg
A deadly fire that began Oct. 10, 2019, left many homes ruined at Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park in Riverside County.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Oct. 29, 2019
8:12 PM
Authorities have released the identity of a second woman killed when a wildfire tore through a mobile home park in Riverside County this month.

Hannah Labelle, 61, of Calimesa died after the Sandalwood fire erupted Oct. 10, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday. Her remains were found inside the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park.

Authorities previously identified another woman whose body was found inside the mobile home park as longtime resident Lois Arvickson, 89.

The fast-moving fire burned more than 1,000 acres and destroyed at least 76 structures, decimating the mobile home park. Investigators believe it was caused by a dump truck driver who hastily offloaded burning trash on the side of a highway.

Alex Wigglesworth
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
