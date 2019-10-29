Authorities identify second woman who died when Calimesa fire tore through mobile home park

Authorities have released the identity of a second woman killed when a wildfire tore through a mobile home park in Riverside County this month.

Hannah Labelle, 61, of Calimesa died after the Sandalwood fire erupted Oct. 10, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday. Her remains were found inside the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park.

Authorities previously identified another woman whose body was found inside the mobile home park as longtime resident Lois Arvickson, 89.

The fast-moving fire burned more than 1,000 acres and destroyed at least 76 structures, decimating the mobile home park. Investigators believe it was caused by a dump truck driver who hastily offloaded burning trash on the side of a highway.