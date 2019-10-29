3 dead, 9 injured in mass shooting at Long Beach home

Three people were killed and nine were hurt Tuesday night during a mass shooting at a home in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Fire Department said officials were called to the home at around 10:44 p.m. and came across what authorities described as a mass casualty incident.

Long Beach fire spokesman Jake Heflin said firefighters arrived at the home to “a scene obviously filled with chaos. There were 12 patients involved in this incident.”

The department said three men were dead and nine others were hurt, though their conditions were not immediately available.

Few other details were immediately available, and it’s unclear whether the gunman was still at large.

The shooting occurred at a home on 7th Street near Temple Avenue. Some witnesses at the scene said there might have been a Halloween party going on at the house when the shots rang out.

Richard Villalobos, 41, who doesn’t live far from the shooting, said he heard numerous gunshots and less than 10 minutes later police sirens.

Some residents said they heard up to 20 shots. Oswaldo Morales, 47, said he was in the area when he heard what sounded like several rounds of gunfire — as many as 17 shots.

Then “silence, you didn’t hear a thing,” he said.

Morales said minutes later he heard fire and police vehicles passing through the area.