Easy fire: Evacuations, shelters, school and road closures in Simi Valley

The Easy fire is burning out of control in Simi Valley near the Reagan Library.
The Easy fire, burning near the Reagan Library, started shortly after 6 a.m. along Tierra Rejada Road and consumed about 100 acres in less than an hour.
Evacuation area boundaries
- North: Tierra Rejada
- South: Olsen Road/Madera Road
- East: Madera Road
- West: Highway 23
School closures
- ACCESS School (Moorpark)
- ACE Charter High School (Camarillo)
- Bridges Charter School (Thousand Oaks)
- Briggs School District
- CAPE Charter School (Camarillo)
- Conejo Valley Unified School District
- Fillmore Unified School District
- Moorpark Unified School District
- Mupu School District
- Pleasant Valley School District
- Santa Clara Elementary School District
- Santa Paula Unified School District
- Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School (Camarillo)
- Simi Valley Unified School District
- Triggs School (Thousand Oaks)
Shelter
- Thousand Oaks Community Center, 2525 N. Moorpark Road
Large animal shelters
- Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd.
Road closures
- The 23 Freeway is closed in both directions at Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Avenue.
- Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road and Santa Rosa at Moorpark Road also are closed, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Conditions
Strong Santa Ana winds will be blowing 40-50 mph near the fire, with gusts up to 60 mph along ridgetops. Single-digit humidity is expected throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.