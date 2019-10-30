Easy fire: Evacuations, shelters, school and road closures in Simi Valley

The Easy fire is burning out of control in Simi Valley near the Reagan Library.

Evacuation area boundaries



North: Tierra Rejada

South: Olsen Road/Madera Road

East: Madera Road

West: Highway 23

School closures



ACCESS School (Moorpark)

ACE Charter High School (Camarillo)

Bridges Charter School (Thousand Oaks)

Briggs School District

CAPE Charter School (Camarillo)

Conejo Valley Unified School District

Fillmore Unified School District

Moorpark Unified School District

Mupu School District

Pleasant Valley School District

Santa Clara Elementary School District

Santa Paula Unified School District

Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School (Camarillo)

Simi Valley Unified School District

Triggs School (Thousand Oaks)

Shelter



Thousand Oaks Community Center, 2525 N. Moorpark Road

Large animal shelters



Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd.

Road closures



The 23 Freeway is closed in both directions at Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Avenue.

Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road and Santa Rosa at Moorpark Road also are closed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Conditions

Strong Santa Ana winds will be blowing 40-50 mph near the fire, with gusts up to 60 mph along ridgetops. Single-digit humidity is expected throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.