Easy fire: Evacuations, shelters, school and road closures in Simi Valley

The Easy fire broke out Wednesday morning in Simi Valley.
(KTLA)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Oct. 30, 2019
7:37 AM
The Easy fire is burning out of control in Simi Valley near the Reagan Library.

470985-me-santa-ana-wind-event03_ALS.JPG
The Easy fire, burning near the Reagan Library, started shortly after 6 a.m. along Tierra Rejada Road and consumed about 100 acres in less than an hour.
Worst winds of the season batter California, bringing prospect of more blackouts, fires and evacuations

Evacuation area boundaries

  • North: Tierra Rejada
  • South: Olsen Road/Madera Road
  • East: Madera Road
  • West: Highway 23

School closures

  • ACCESS School (Moorpark)
  • ACE Charter High School (Camarillo)
  • Bridges Charter School (Thousand Oaks)
  • Briggs School District
  • CAPE Charter School (Camarillo)
  • Conejo Valley Unified School District
  • Fillmore Unified School District
  • Moorpark Unified School District
  • Mupu School District
  • Pleasant Valley School District
  • Santa Clara Elementary School District
  • Santa Paula Unified School District
  • Santa Rosa Technology Magnet School (Camarillo)
  • Simi Valley Unified School District
  • Triggs School (Thousand Oaks)

The Times is offering fire coverage for free today. Please consider a subscription to support our journalism.

Shelter

  • Thousand Oaks Community Center, 2525 N. Moorpark Road

Large animal shelters

  • Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd.

Road closures

  • The 23 Freeway is closed in both directions at Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Avenue.
  • Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road and Santa Rosa at Moorpark Road also are closed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Conditions

Strong Santa Ana winds will be blowing 40-50 mph near the fire, with gusts up to 60 mph along ridgetops. Single-digit humidity is expected throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service.

Hannah Fry
