3 dead, 1 injured after LAPD pursuit ends in rollover crash in Echo Park

Three burglary suspects were killed and a fourth was in critical condition after the car they were in overturned during a police pursuit that ended in Echo Park early Friday, police said.

Officers were patrolling the area of Sunset Boulevard and Lemoyne Street when they heard a window breaking at a nearby business. The officers saw what appeared to be a smash-and-grab burglary taking place, LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

There were multiple people and at least two vehicles in front of the business at the time. The group fled and officers began pursuing one of the cars onto the northbound 101 Freeway. Police briefly lost sight of the vehicle as it exited the freeway on the Rampart Boulevard offramp. When officers found the vehicle again, they saw that the car had overturned, Madison said.

Firefighters worked to free the four people, ranging from 20 to 30 years old, from the wrecked car. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth person was taken to a hospital, said Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Their names were not immediately provided.

The Rampart Boulevard offramp and onramp onto the 101 Freeway remain closed as police investigate the crash. It was not immediately clear when the ramps would reopen.