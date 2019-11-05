Mother admits drowning 2-year-old daughter in bathtub, police say

A Gilroy mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder after confessing that she drowned her 2-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Marcie Montelongo, 35, called the Gilroy Police Department about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and said she had drowned her young child in a bathtub at her home in the 7900 block of Westwood Drive, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

When police arrived, Montelongo was not at home, but officials found the lifeless toddler in a tub filled with water. Despite repeated life-saving measures by police and paramedics, the girl was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officers found Montelongo about a mile from the house, at Miller Avenue and First Street, where she again told authorities she had killed her daughter, Gilroy Police officials said.

Montelongo was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held without bail, according to police and inmate records. She is expected in court Wednesday.