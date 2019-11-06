LAX expands pickup lot, making way for more Ubers, Lyfts and taxis

After unbearable lines and wait times frustrated travelers following its opening last week, Los Angeles International Airport‘s new pickup lot was expanded Wednesday morning, with more space added for Uber, Lyft and taxi services.

The revamped lot, called LAX-it (pronounced “L.A. exit”), grew by 50%, making room for Lyft cars in the expanded area. Uber took over Lyft’s former space in the original lot, and taxis also have additional space to load passengers, officials said.

The revision is one of several that LAX officials are making after a rocky rollout of the new pickup system. Though officials say the new lot has alleviated congestion, some travelers faced gridlock, packed shuttles and “unacceptable” wait times for rides during peak hours.

Before the expanded lot opened, travelers reported waiting up to an hour to get a ride to their destination and wondered whether the changes were counterproductive.

“It seems like it’s long lines, a lot of people and big crowds. It’s hard to figure out exactly what’s going on,” Virginia Allhusen told The Times.

“A lot of confusion,” said Christina Barnes. “To add this on top of an already long trip is not great.”

LAX officials have apologized for the delays, which they said were caused by a high volume of travelers and confusion among drivers who had not used the new pickup system.

According to airport officials, more signs were added in the central terminal area, roadways and in the LAX-it lot, bus operators were given additional training and adjustments were made to “staffing levels and timing” at the terminal curb and the new pickup lot, among other changes.

Los Angeles World Airports “asks the public for patience, and reminds them that this is necessary to alleviate construction impacts,” airport officials said in a statement last week.

LAX officials could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning about the expansion.

City News Service contributed to this report.