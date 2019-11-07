Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Plane crashes into home in Upland, sparking fire, officials say

Site of a plane crash in Upland
Firefighters battle a house fire that erupted after a single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed into the home in Upland.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 
Nov. 7, 2019
12:13 PM
Firefighters have extinguished a house fire that erupted after a single-engine Cirrus SR22 crashed into the home Thursday morning in Upland, authorities said.

San Bernardino County fire crews responded shortly after 11 a.m. to reports of a fire at the single-story home on West 15th Street near Mountain Avenue. When they arrived, flames were showing through the roof, said Chris Saucerman, a spokesman for the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was inside the home at the time. Fire officials say the people at the home have been accounted for, but whether they suffered any injuries is not known.

It also is not clear where the plane was heading before it crashed. The house is less than two miles from Cable Airport and roughly seven miles from the larger Ontario International Airport.

The Cirrus SR22 is typically a four- or five-seat aircraft and was made beginning in 2001, according to the manufacturer’s website. Federal Aviation Administration officials could not immediately provide information about the number of people on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Video from the scene showed a portion of the home’s roof completely caved in as firefighters walked through the property. What appeared to be a parachute draped over a nearby palm tree.

Hannah Fry
