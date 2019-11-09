Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Brush fire near Warner Studios sends smoke billowing over Hollywood Hills

Map showing the area near Warner Bros. lot where a brush fire erupted
A brush fire erupted near Warner Bros. Studios in the Hollywood Hills on Saturday afternoon.
(Burbank Police Department)
By James QueallyStaff Writer 
Nov. 9, 2019
2:36 PM
Los Angeles firefighters were responding to a brush fire near Warner Bros. Studios on Saturday afternoon that sent plumes of gray smoke hundreds of feet above the Hollywood Hills, authorities said.

The fire started about 1:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard and had burned three acres, the LAFD said on Twitter.

With minimal wind in the area, the fire was not spreading quickly, officials said. Images posted on social media showed gray smoke clouds billowing over the nearby Warner lot.

LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey said no injuries had been reported and no structures were threatened. While the fire is just across the river from the Warner lot and near Universal Studios Hollywood, no evacuation orders have been given, he said.

The fire is also a short distance from the Hollywood Reservoir and the Wonder Tree trail, both popular hiking and walking destinations on weekends.

James Queally writes about crime and policing in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times.
