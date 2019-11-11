Several small earthquakes strike El Centro in Imperial County

A series of small earthquakes hit El Centro, Calif., on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The largest, a magnitude 4.0 temblor, was reported at 6:13 p.m. Pacific time. The earthquake occurred one mile from Imperial, Calif., five miles from Calexico, Calif., 10 miles from Brawley, Calif., and 46 miles from San Luis, Ariz. The quake occurred at a depth of 11.7 miles.

Six minutes prior, a magnitude 2.8 earthquake was reported in the same area.

Those two quakes were followed by temblors with magnitudes of 3.6, 2.5 and 2.6. The five earthquakes struck in a span of 20 minutes.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Did you feel these earthquakes? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.