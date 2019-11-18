Fresno shooting: Police search for gunmen who killed 4, injured 6 at backyard party

Fresno police are on the hunt for gunmen who opened fire during a backyard family gathering, killing four people and wounding six Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, authorities still didn’t have any leads on suspects or why the family was targeted in the shooting. Lt. Mark Hudson, a spokesman for the Fresno Police Department, said more information would be released at an 11 a.m. news conference.

Police said late Sunday night that a family, many wearing football jerseys, had gathered to watch a game in their home’s backyard in southeast Fresno. About 6 p.m., “unknown suspects” walked up to the house on foot and fired into the yard.

It’s unclear from where the shots originated, but 10 men — all between the ages of 25 and 30 — were struck. When police arrived, three men lying on the ground were pronounced dead at the scene. One man died of his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Advertisement

Five others were taken to the hospital immediately after the shooting with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. One man who had been grazed by a bullet arrived later at a hospital for treatment, police said.

Others inside the home, including several children, were not injured, police said.

Authorities said there is no indication the shooting was gang-related.

Late Sunday, investigators were knocking on doors to interview potential witnesses and check for video from nearby homes that could help identify the shooter. They worked to interview 35 people inside the home and at the hospital, police said.

Advertisement

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in San Francisco said in a tweet that they responded to the shooting. ATF officials did not immediately respond to calls Monday.

The shooting was the second in Fresno over the weekend and comes days after two other high-profile shootings in California. In another part of the city, a man in his 20s was fatally shot inside a home. Police have not said whether that shooting is related to Sunday’s attack at the party.

Last week, authorities said a student at Saugus High School shot five classmates and then himself on his 16th birthday. Two teenagers died in the shooting and three were wounded. The suspect, Nathaniel Berhow, died at the hospital.

On Saturday, police in San Diego said a husband fatally shot his wife and three of their sons before killing himself. A fourth son is on life support.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.