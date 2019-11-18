Luxury car bursts into flames after slamming into Army-Navy store, killing driver

The driver of a luxury car that burst into flames after slamming into an Army-Navy surplus store in Newport Beach on Sunday night was killed in the single-car crash, authorities said.

Authorities responded about 11 p.m. to a call regarding a crash at West Coast Highway and 61st Street, according to Heather Rangel, a spokeswoman for the Newport Beach Police Department. An Infiniti G35 had crashed into the corner of the South Coast Army and Navy Surplus store.

Fire crews arriving on scene quickly extinguished the flames and found a body inside the twisted, smoking wreckage, Rangel said.

Video of the scene shows the mangled vehicle on the sidewalk outside the store, which did not appear to have been damaged.

Rangel said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. It was not immediately clear whether speeding or alcohol may have contributed to the crash, which police are still investigating.