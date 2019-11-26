Deputy sitting in cruiser is punched, gives chase on foot, then is hit by DUI driver, officials say

A 25-year-old Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was in critical but stable condition Tuesday after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while running after a man authorities said assaulted her in her patrol vehicle.

The deputy, who has been with the Sheriff’s Department for five years and is not being identified by officials, was the first on the scene after a 5:40 p.m. call about a man acting erratically on the street in Paramount, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference Monday evening.

Before the deputy could confront the man, he began assaulting her, punching her through the police car’s window, Villanueva said.

She jumped out of vehicle and chased the suspect toward Alondra Boulevard and Downey Avenue. While crossing the street, she was struck by a Chevy Suburban, the sheriff said.

Advertisement

Officials said the driver was under the influence. The deputy suffered major injuries in the collision and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Deputy Tina Shrader, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department, had not had an update from the hospital about the deputy’s status Tuesday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to her for a speedy recovery,” Villaneuva said Monday evening.

The suspect in the assault was arrested by other deputies after a brief struggle, officials said. The Suburban driver was arrested and could face a felony charge for allegedly driving under the influence.