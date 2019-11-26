Suspicious package at LAX creates traffic chaos for Thanksgiving travelers

A suspicious item found outside Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning has created a traffic nightmare for travelers headed to their Thanksgiving destinations.

The law enforcement response shut down traffic for a while on Century Boulevard, one of the main arteries into the airport.

The item was discovered at 8:40 a.m. at Century Boulevard and Avion Drive. LAX Police said a bomb squad was dispatched and by 9:10 had secured the item and determined there was no hazard to the public. Roads reopened, but traffic was still backed up.

The week of Thanksgiving is typically the most crowded time of year at LAX, the nation’s second-busiest airport. About 3.2 million passengers are expected to travel though the airport during the two-week period around the holiday, officials said.