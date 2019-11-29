Man arrested on suspicion of setting fires in downtown L.A. high-rise

A man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fires at a downtown Los Angeles high-rise condominium complex, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the Metropolis condominium building in the 877 block of Francisco Street just after 11 p.m. Thursday, said Nicholas Prange, spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews extinguished the flames on multiple floors in about 50 minutes, he said.

Firefighters were alerted of the fire after the building’s automatic sprinklers were set off, Prange said.

“The sprinklers kept the fires in check,” he said. “There was extensive water damage and mild to moderate fire damage.”

The suspect was apprehended Thursday night on suspicion of arson, Prange said, adding that the man was “possibly homeless.”

No injuries were reported.