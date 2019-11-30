Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
LAPD officer shot in confrontation with suspect is released from hospital

By Kiera FeldmanStaff Writer 
Nov. 30, 2019
10:43 PM
A Los Angeles police officer who was shot during a confrontation with a suspect in Boyle Heights was released from the hospital on Saturday, police said.

Members of the LAPD’s gang unit were on patrol when they approached the suspect near Malabar and North Fickett streets shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, police said. The man pulled out a weapon and fired on the officers.

One of the officers was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital.

“Last night was a sobering reminder of the dangers police officers face when they put on the uniform — but they never shy away from protecting and serving their communities,” the LAPD tweeted Saturday in announcing the officer’s release from the hospital.

The suspect, who was not injured, was arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene, according to police.

No further details were available.

Kiera Feldman
