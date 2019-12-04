Earthquake: 3.2 quake hits in Brea

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Wednesday evening at 7:26 p.m. in Brea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred one mile from Fullerton, one mile from Rowland Heights, one mile from Placentia and two miles from Yorba Linda.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.8 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Even if you didn’t feel this small earthquake, you never know when the Big One is going to strike. Ready yourself by following our five-step earthquake preparedness guide and building your own emergency kit.

