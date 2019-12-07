Another wet weekend unfolds as storms linger across California

Californians saw another soggy start to the weekend as a lingering storm prompted concerns about mudslides in Sonoma County burn areas.

Southern California will see intermittent showers though the weekend from what the National Weather Service described as a weak storm. The snow level will be at 7,000 feet. Most areas will be less than a half-inch of rain.

In Northern California, there is a potential for cold thunderstorms Saturday, bringing near-freezing temperatures and the potential for small hail, forecasters said.

The North Bay, including Sonoma County where the Kincade fire recently burned, could get up to 4 inches of rain. The areas surrounding Big Sur and San Jose will see between 1.5 and 3 inches of precipitation, significantly less than the 10 inches the area recorded from a storm earlier this week.

A flash flood watch was issued for the Kincade burn area through 10 p.m. Saturday.

Meteorologists say up to 4 feet of snow could dump on the High Sierra peaks, while slopes between 6,000 and 7,000 feet will get up to 3 feet of fresh powder.

Southern California is expected to return to warm and dry weather next week, but to the north, another storm is likely to roll in by midweek, according to the weather service.

