Police seize 20,000 rounds of ammunition and a flamethrower from Ventura County home

Ventura County authorities seized a cache of weapons, including a flamethrower and multiple assault rifles, from a Camarillo home as part of a drug investigation late last week, authorities said.

Camarillo police arrested Christopher Olekisk on multiple drug and weapons charges Thursday after a raid of his Glenbrook Road home turned up 20,000 rounds of ammunition, multiple handguns, four AR-15s, body armor and “what appeared to be a fully functional flame thrower,” according to a statement issued Saturday by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department.

Olekisk was being held in lieu of $105,000, but is out on bail, authorities said. He is due back in court later this month.

Several of the weapons found in the home either lacked serial numbers or were unregistered, according to authorities.

Investigators also recovered heroin and items consistent with the manufacture of firearms at the residence, authorities said. It was not clear if Olekisk had an attorney.