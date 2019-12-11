Fake pipe bomb, a Hollywood prop, panics Burbank neighborhood

Authorities responded to a Burbank neighborhood Wednesday morning after receiving word that an item resembling a pipe bomb was left near an apartment building, leading to some evacuations, Burbank police said.

An item that appeared to be four PVC pipes strapped together with exposed wiring was found in the 200 block of North Hollywood Way around 7:30 a.m. in a grass parkway, according to authorities.

Sgt. Derek Green, with the Burbank Police Department, said a bomb disposal unit was called from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to deal with the item.

Around 11:20 a.m., authorities announced the item was harmless and contained no explosives. Police said the item resembled a prop used in either a television show or movie.

Hollywood Way between Alameda Avenue and Oak Street was temporarily closed in both directions during the investigation.

Authorities said it was not immediately known who left the item behind.