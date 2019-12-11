Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
California

Fake pipe bomb, a Hollywood prop, panics Burbank neighborhood

An item resembling a pipe bomb was found in a Burbank neighborhood on Wednesday, prompting a response from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb disposal unit.
By Andy Nguyen
Dec. 11, 2019
10:47 AM
Authorities responded to a Burbank neighborhood Wednesday morning after receiving word that an item resembling a pipe bomb was left near an apartment building, leading to some evacuations, Burbank police said.

An item that appeared to be four PVC pipes strapped together with exposed wiring was found in the 200 block of North Hollywood Way around 7:30 a.m. in a grass parkway, according to authorities.

Sgt. Derek Green, with the Burbank Police Department, said a bomb disposal unit was called from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to deal with the item.

Around 11:20 a.m., authorities announced the item was harmless and contained no explosives. Police said the item resembled a prop used in either a television show or movie.

Hollywood Way between Alameda Avenue and Oak Street was temporarily closed in both directions during the investigation.

Authorities said it was not immediately known who left the item behind.

Updates:
11:36 AM, Dec. 11, 2019: This article has been updated with information that the item was a fake pipe bomb.
Andy Nguyen
Andy Nguyen is the public safety reporter for the Burbank Leader and Glendale News Press. He previously worked for the Thousand Oaks Acorn and the Orange County Register. A native of Orange County, he attended UC Berkeley, where he wrote for The Daily Californian and graduated with a degree in media studies. (818) 637-3242.
