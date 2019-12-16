Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Baby killed after sheriff’s deputy rear-ends sedan on Interstate 5 in Stockton

Stockton Crash
Authorities say a San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputy struck a vehicle, causing the driver to lose control and slide into an embankment. An infant in the back seat died in the crash.
(San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department. )
By Emmanuel MorganStaff Writer 
Dec. 16, 2019
9:44 AM
An infant was killed in a crash over the weekend after a San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputy rear-ended a vehicle and caused the driver to lose control, authorities said.

The deputy was driving a patrol cruiser north on Interstate 5 near Charter Way in Stockton when the vehicle rammed into a woman’s Ford sedan shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department. The force of the impact propelled the Ford down an embankment.

After the car came to a stop, the deputy removed the child from the vehicle and began performing CPR, sheriff’s officials said. Good Samaritans also ran to the Ford and performed CPR on the driver.

Both the woman and the deputy were taken to area hospitals with injuries, while the infant was flown to a children’s center. The baby was later declared dead, according to the news release.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was treated and released. The woman was in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon, according to reporting from the Stockton Record.

Authorities do not think drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, but it is not clear what caused the collision. The California Highway Patrol is investigating, although CHP officials were not immediately available for comment Monday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the CHP at (209) 938-4800.

Emmanuel Morgan
Emmanuel Morgan is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Prior to joining The Times in October 2019, his work appeared in the Charlotte Observer and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also traveled the country reporting on hate crimes for the prestigious News21 investigative reporting project based at Arizona State University. A native of Charlotte, N.C., Morgan graduated from Elon University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in political science. He served as the executive director of the school’s student media organization, Elon News Network, and led the staff in multimedia coverage of a presidential transition, natural disasters and student deaths. His work has been recognized by the North Carolina Press Assn., Hearst Journalism Awards, Society of Professional Journalists, Associated Collegiate Press and National Assn. of Black Journalists.
