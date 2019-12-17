Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
California

Man dies after setting fire to keep warm in Cudahy, authorities say

Burned body found in an alleyway in Cudahy
An investigation is underway after a body was found burned behind a store in an alley in Cudahy on Monday night.
(OnScene.TV)
By Alex WigglesworthStaff Writer 
Dec. 17, 2019
3:54 PM
Share

A man died Monday night in Cudahy after apparently starting a fire in an enclosed dumpster area in an attempt to keep warm, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire behind a store in the 4500 block of Santa Ana Street about 10:30 p.m. and found two dumpsters burning. They put out the flames and discovered the man’s body.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the man climbed into a walled-in and gated enclosure where dumpsters are stored and set a fire beside them to heat himself, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred said. He then caught fire, suffering significant burns and probable smoke inhalation, Alfred said.

The man is believed to have been homeless. His name was not immediately released.

California
Newsletter
Get our Essential California newsletter
Alex Wigglesworth
Follow Us
Alex Wigglesworth is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement