Our most retweeted tweets of 2019

2019 was a year of big stories, with L.A. Times features, coverage of breaking events — and everything in between.
Using Twitter as a barometer, we look back on the issues and events that engaged readers. Here are our most retweeted stories of the year, drawn from our @latimes Twitter account.
Breaking: President Trump will be ineligible for California's primary ballot next year unless he discloses his tax returns under a state law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. https://t.co/q7HJTJPasd— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 30, 2019
A state law that took effect in late July mandated that President Trump disclose his tax returns or he would be ineligible for California’s primary ballot next year, a requirement since overturned. The tweet was our top retweeted message of the year.
Animated slides show how the quake permanently jolted a huge block of earth along the fault away from the other. Here, the image shows how one block of ground slid past the other in the Ridgecrest earthquake. https://t.co/P7AKfmReIe (@SotisValkan / Google Earth / DigitalGlobe) pic.twitter.com/YopQ76PLJP— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 22, 2019
Before-and-after satellite images showed how one block of ground slid past the other in the magnitude 7.1 Ridgecrest earthquake of July 5.
Border Patrol threw away migrants' belongings. A janitor saved and photographed them https://t.co/8UjiOSFXo4— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 2, 2019
Tom Kiefer began collecting items seized from migrants while he was working as a janitor at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility near Ajo, Ariz. His photographs of these items became the exhibition “El Sueño Americano / The American Dream: Photographs by Tom Kiefer,” on view at the Skirball Cultural Center until March 8.
You’ve heard of the chicken dance. Now get ready for ... the “Chicken Noodle Soup” dance. It was inspired by “Chicken Noodle Soup,” the much-anticipated collaboration between “Shower” singer Becky G and J-Hope of the K-pop band BTS, and quickly went viral.
Breaking: The commandant of the Marine Corps is warning that deployments to the U.S.-Mexico border and funding transfers under the president's emergency declaration are contributing to an “unacceptable risk” to the Corps’ combat readiness. https://t.co/guKDSr1MqD— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 21, 2019
In two internal memos, Marine Corps Gen. Robert Neller said the “unplanned/unbudgeted” deployment along the border had forced him to cancel or reduce planned military training in at least five countries and delay urgent repairs at bases.
If Trump thinks migrants in the U.S. illegally are dangerous, why has he hired so many of them?https://t.co/ZLaBLpWmlk (via @latimesopinion)— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 5, 2019
This piece from our Opinion section wrote of “the blatant hypocrisy of the president profiting from the labor of such workers even as he rails against them as a threat to public safety.”
Paris-based luxury label Dior will dress K-pop boy band BTS for their upcoming world tour. https://t.co/k5z9Ng4fEn— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 3, 2019
BTS, again! The day after the group performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Dior announced that for BTS’ upcoming world tour, the stage wardrobe for the seven-member South Korean boy band would include ensembles designed by the Paris-based luxury label’s artistic director of menswear, Kim Jones.
Breaking: Southern California has experienced another large earthquake. Preliminary @USGSBigQuakes reports put it at a 7.1 magnitude quake.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 6, 2019
This was the breaking news tweet about the second large earthquake to strike Southern California within two days in early July. The Twitter thread was added to later and included a link to our breaking story on the earthquake centered near Ridgecrest.
California health officials are warning that people should stop vaping immediately.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 24, 2019
“We are seeing something that we have not seen before.” https://t.co/OxCpGRkCcU
California health officials issued a warning that people stop vaping immediately, joining a growing chorus of health experts advising caution around e-cigarette use following reports of severe lung illnesses linked to the practice. “We are seeing something that we have not seen before,” said Charity Dean, California’s acting public health officer, in a statement.
Breaking: An earthquake has just shaken Los Angeles. Preliminary reports from the @USGS says it was a 6.6 magnitude quake.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 4, 2019
This breaking news tweet alerted followers to the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that shook Los Angeles on July 4. The thread was later updated with a breaking story on what was, at the time, the largest area quake in two decades.
Listen here: “I want to know who’s the person, who’s the person who gave the whistleblower the information? Because that’s close to a spy,” President Trump said. https://t.co/HsUIczrgZR pic.twitter.com/TR2LRY9iN5— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 26, 2019
President Trump expressed disgust with the explosive whistleblower complaint at a private event, slamming the intelligence officer and the White House aides who helped him as “almost a spy” and suggested it was treason.
Breaking: California will allow college athletes to profit from endorsements, despite warnings from the NCAA that the measure will upend amateur sportshttps://t.co/TmG2uLRcxo— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 30, 2019
California became the first state to require major financial reforms in college athletics after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a measure allowing players to receive endorsement deals, despite the NCAA calling the move unconstitutional.
Jane Fonda was arrested Friday in front of the U.S. Capitol as part of her efforts to join the fight against climate change.https://t.co/wCnOH5O62x pic.twitter.com/YfGKWh2F4E— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 11, 2019
Jane Fonda was arrested in Washington as the Oscar-winning actress and activist joined the fight against climate change in a very visible way.
Scientists call it California’s “other big one,” and they say it could cause three times as much damage as a major earthquake ripping along the San Andreas Fault. https://t.co/21jaf6VatH— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 18, 2019
Scientists say California may be due for rain of biblical proportions — called an ARkStorm. And experts warn that the 60-year-old Whittier Narrows Dam could fail in the event of such a storm.
Raul Rodriguez worked for U.S. Customs for 18 years when internal investigators confronted him with a document he had never seen before: His Mexican birth certificate.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 27, 2019
This is his story: https://t.co/NlxnrTNcHo
Raul Rodriguez said he’d lived in the U.S. as long as he could remember. He had no idea he was born right across the border. The longtime U.S. Customs agent lost his job and his health insurance, and his residency application was rejected.
Once touted as L.A.'s finest undeveloped piece of land, the 157-acre property known as "The Mountain" was once listed for a record $1 billion last year. It sold for a mere $100,000. What happened? https://t.co/qMKG0mErnz— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 20, 2019
The story behind the jaw-dropping sale price on the famed Mountain of Beverly Hills included a heated court battle, a last-second offer and a sparsely attended auction behind a fountain in Pomona. The property sold for a mere $100,000.
Angelenos will be able to get a deli sandwich, a movie ticket, a full makeover and a malt — all for less than $5. https://t.co/4KQyq2Zvsn— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 14, 2019
For “Maisel Day,” part of Amazon’s Emmy campaign for its period comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” nearly 30 Los Angeles businesses — salons, gas stations and more — went back to the 1950s for a day.
A violent brawl that was captured on video broke out Saturday among family members at Disneyland as horrified parkgoers ushered children past the melee and bystanders tried to separate the fighters. https://t.co/XT0FK48Ux9— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 8, 2019
Police responded to the theme park after a verbal confrontation between family members visiting Mickey’s Toontown escalated to a physical fight. The violent Disneyland brawl was captured on video.
Equifax is paying only about $4.75 per person it exposed to hackers and scammers. That’s the equivalent of an order of Chicken McNuggets.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 25, 2019
More on Equifax's settlement from columnist @Davidlaz: https://t.co/IwZtQEzpSa
Equifax agreed to pay as much as $700 million to resolve federal and state investigations into the 2017 hack that compromised the privacy of more than 147 million people. A quick crunching of the numbers, however, revealed that Equifax wound up paying only about $4.75 per person it exposed to hackers and scammers, writes columnist David Lazarus.
