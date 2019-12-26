Mercedes-Benz driver arrested after flashing fake police lights at off-duty detective, authorities say

A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of impersonating a police officer after authorities say he sped past an off-duty detective on a freeway in Rancho Cucamonga while flashing aftermarket red-and-blue lights on the grille of his Mercedes-Benz.

Franklin Lopez Alas of Los Angeles was driving on the eastbound 210 Freeway shortly after 9 p.m. when he sped behind an off-duty El Monte detective in an unmarked police car, authorities said. Alas flashed the red-and-blue lights on the front of his Mercedes-Benz C250 in an effort to get the detective’s vehicle in front of him to move, according to the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department.

Once the detective changed lanes, Alas drove past him and eventually reached speeds of over 100 mph, police said. The detective followed him onto the 15 Freeway, pulled him over near Baseline Road and then called for backup.

During their investigation, police discovered that Alas had a suspended driver’s license. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center and then released. His vehicle was impounded, police said.