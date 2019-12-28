New storm set to hit Southern California Sunday, bringing more rain

After a weekend reprieve, more rain is expected to hit Southern California late Sunday through Monday.

However, it is not expected to be as strong a storm as this week’s soaker, which closed freeways and caused flooding.

“It’s going to be a typical winter storm,” said Andrew Rorke, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. “Nothing earth-shattering.”

That system is expected to drop only a quarter of an inch to half an inch of rain across the region before it moves out by Tuesday, just in time for New Year’s celebrations. Forecasters say it’s too early to tell how low snow levels will get with this next storm. Rorke said snow from the system could affect travel leading up to New Year’s Day.

Advertisement

This week’s storm dumped an inch to 3.5 inches of rain across Los Angeles County over the course of two days. Alhambra received a solid soaking, with 3.46 inches — the highest in the region — while South Gate and Pasadena received 3.02 inches and 2.91 inches, respectively. The storm dumped 1.75 inches on downtown Los Angeles during the same period, according to the National Weather Service.

In Orange County, Huntington Beach was atop the leader board in terms of rainfall, receiving 2.48 inches during the 12-hour period ending at 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the weather service.

Corona del Mar also got a soaking, with 2.12 inches of rain recorded during that period. Parts of Laguna Beach also neared the 2-inch mark. Costa Mesa received 1.65 inches of rain, and 1.74 inches fell at John Wayne Airport, the weather service reported.

The storm also sent rocks sliding onto Laguna Canyon Road near Canyon Acres Drive in Laguna Beach early Thursday, damaging a vehicle. Laguna Canyon Road between El Toro Road and Canyon Acres will be closed until 2 p.m. Friday as crews work on stabilizing the hillside.

