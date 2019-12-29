Alhambra officer injured after standoff with domestic violence suspect

An Alhambra police officer suffered a minor injury while responding to a domestic violence call over the weekend, authorities said.

Officers responded to the call about 8:35 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Primrose Avenue, police said in a news release. When officers arrived on the scene, the suspect, Juan Gabriel Miranda, fled in his car.

Several minutes later, Miranda returned to the area and officers gave orders for him to stop and exit his vehicle, police said. A gunshot was heard as the man fled in the direction of the officers, “at which time an officer involved shooting occurred.”

When Miranda, 46, drove back into the area moments later, a second officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect stopped the car “and a short stand-off with the suspect ensued,” police said.

Officers used beanbag rounds and were able to detain the suspect — who was not struck by gunfire — without further incident. No officers were struck by gunfire, but one of them sustained a minor injury.

Miranda was transported to a hospital and will be booked on felony charges stemming from the domestic violence incident, in addition to assault charges on the officers.