California

Rain and snow on the way as new storm hits Southern California

476687_ME_la-me-weather-homeless_06.FO.jpg
Jay Shepherd, 4, plays in the snow just before the sun sets Friday in Joshua Tree National Park.
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrea Castillo
Hannah Fry
Dec. 29, 2019
7:09 AM
More rain and snow are on tap for Southern California beginning Sunday night.

National Weather Service meteorologist Carol Smith said the new storm was expected to drop only half an inch of rain in the coastal and mountain regions of Los Angeles County before moving out by Tuesday, giving way to mostly clear skies just in time for New Year’s celebrations.

Up the coast, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo could get more rain, while central Los Angeles is expected to get only one-20th of an inch.

Smith said snow could affect travel leading up to New Year’s Day.

Among the highways that could be affected:

  • Highway 33
  • Interstate 5
  • Highway 14
  • Highway 138
  • Interstate 8
  • Interstate 15

After being closed for much of Friday due to snow, the Grapevine was back open on Saturday. But, Smith said, Sunday night could bring another 4 inches of snow, with 35 mph wind gusts starting early Monday morning and continuing into early Tuesday.

“Even if you get 4 inches on a major interstate like that, it’s not good for travel,” she said, adding that drivers should be prepared with chains and warm clothes and should check back for possible weather advisories.

Andrea Castillo
Andrea Castillo covers immigration. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, she covered immigrant, ethnic and LGBT issues for the Fresno Bee. She got her start at the Oregonian in Portland. A native of Seattle, she’s been making her way down the West Coast since her graduation from Washington State University.
Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry is a Metro reporter covering breaking news in California. She joined Times Community News in Orange County in 2013 where she covered education, Newport Beach city hall, crime and courts. She is a native of Orange County and attended Chapman University, where she was the editor-in-chief of the college newspaper, the Panther.
