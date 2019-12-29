Rain and snow on the way as new storm hits Southern California

More rain and snow are on tap for Southern California beginning Sunday night.

National Weather Service meteorologist Carol Smith said the new storm was expected to drop only half an inch of rain in the coastal and mountain regions of Los Angeles County before moving out by Tuesday, giving way to mostly clear skies just in time for New Year’s celebrations.

Up the coast, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo could get more rain, while central Los Angeles is expected to get only one-20th of an inch.

With recent guidance continuing to shift the upper-level low farther west, confidence is increasing that any rainfall across our area will be light. Best chances for rain in coastal OC.



Smith said snow could affect travel leading up to New Year’s Day.

Among the highways that could be affected:

Highway 33

Interstate 5

Highway 14

Highway 138

Interstate 8

Interstate 15

After being closed for much of Friday due to snow, the Grapevine was back open on Saturday. But, Smith said, Sunday night could bring another 4 inches of snow, with 35 mph wind gusts starting early Monday morning and continuing into early Tuesday.



“Even if you get 4 inches on a major interstate like that, it’s not good for travel,” she said, adding that drivers should be prepared with chains and warm clothes and should check back for possible weather advisories.