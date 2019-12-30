Driving on New Year’s Eve? These roads will be closed ahead of the Rose Parade

Thousands of people are expected to attend Pasadena’s annual Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, and many will camp out overnight on stretches of the 5½-mile route for a front-row seat to the floats in the 131st celebration.

Starting Tuesday night through Wednesday, the California Department of Transportation will close multiple onramps and restrict turns at offramps ahead of the Rose Parade. Several streets in the Pasadena area also will be closed ahead of the parade.

Whether you’re planning to see the event in person, are headed to town for the Rose Bowl game on Wednesday afternoon or just want to avoid traffic tie-ups, here are the areas to steer clear of:

710 Freeway

Northbound



6 p.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. Wednesday — California Boulevard onramp

8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday — Del Mar Boulevard onramp

Southbound



8 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday — Del Mar Boulevard offramp

8 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday — California Boulevard offramp left-turn lane

Also, both directions of Pasadena Avenue will be closed between Columbia Street and Del Mar Boulevard from 8 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

210 Freeway

Westbound



8 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday — Sierra Madre Boulevard offramp

Eastbound



8 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday — San Gabriel Boulevard offramp

134 Freeway

Eastbound



8 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday — Orange Grove Boulevard offramp

Westbound



10 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday — Orange Grove Boulevard offramp at the left-turn lane

12:01 a.m. Wednesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday — Orange Grove Boulevard onramp

110 Freeway

Northbound



7:30 p.m. Tuesday to 2 p.m. Wednesday — Orange Grove Boulevard offramp left-turn lane

The Pasadena Police Department also will close the following streets starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday through 2 p.m. Wednesday:



Colorado Boulevard from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard, and northbound Sierra Madre to Paloma Street

For updates, visit the Caltrans Quickmap, CalTrans District 7 Twitter feed and the city of Pasadena website.